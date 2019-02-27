Aston-Reese notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Columbus.

Aston-Reese is thriving in his second-line assignment alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, as he registered five points in his previous five outings. The New York native isn't afraid of putting pucks on net (15 shots on goal) and adds another level of physicality to his line with 18 hits over that same five-game stretch. As long as he remains on the left side of Pittsburgh's world-class talents, Aston-Reese should provide top-end fantasy value.