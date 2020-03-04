Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Begins solo skating
Aston-Reese (lower body) skated prior to Wednesday's practice session.
Aston-Reese hasn't been cleared to join the team for practice, which likely means he won't be back in the lineup for the Penguins' upcoming three games. Even once cleared to play, the Staten Island native is far from a lock for the lineup given Pittsburgh's trade deadline additions.
