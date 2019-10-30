Aston-Reese ended a six-game goal drought with his tally against the Flyers on Tuesday.

During his six-game slump, Aston-Reese hit a pair of posts on near misses, but was finally able to get one into the netting by tipping a shot from the point past Brian Elliott. The Staten Island native has benefitted from the Penguins' forward injuries, playing in all 13 games to start the year, but could find himself relegated to the press box once Evgeni Malkin (lower body) is cleared to return. The decision on the file spot in the lineup for coach Mike Sullivan will likely come down to Aston-Reese or Dominik Kahun.