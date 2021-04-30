Aston-Reese scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over Washington.

Aston-Reese found himself all alone on the doorstep and tucked a backhander past Tristan Jarry to tie the game at 3-3 with 1:49 left in the second period. It was Aston-Reese's first goal since April 1, ending his scoring funk at 13 games.