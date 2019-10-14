Aston-Reese scored two goals on five shots and added an assist with four blocks and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Jets.

Aston-Reese got the Penguins on the board with an even-strength goal in the first period, then rounded out the scoring with a short-handed breakaway goal late in the third period. He also drew an assist earlier in the third period. It was the second career three-point game for Aston-Reese, who now has four points and is a plus-5 in his last two games after being held without a point and going minus-3 in his first four outings.