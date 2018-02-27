Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Briefly sent to minors
Aston-Reese was delegated to AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Monday in a paper transaction, but was shortly recalled and will stay in Pittsburgh, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
These moves are fairly common on deadline day as teams ensure players are eligible for the AHL playoffs, and Aston-Reese is now qualified to participate. However, the 23-year-old has impressed since his recall Feb. 6, scoring six points (four goals, two assists) in 10 games, and it would be surprising to see him sent back to the minors later this season -- unless his ice time becomes limited with the addition of Derick Brassard of course.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...