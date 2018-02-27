Aston-Reese was delegated to AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton on Monday in a paper transaction, but was shortly recalled and will stay in Pittsburgh, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

These moves are fairly common on deadline day as teams ensure players are eligible for the AHL playoffs, and Aston-Reese is now qualified to participate. However, the 23-year-old has impressed since his recall Feb. 6, scoring six points (four goals, two assists) in 10 games, and it would be surprising to see him sent back to the minors later this season -- unless his ice time becomes limited with the addition of Derick Brassard of course.