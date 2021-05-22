Aston-Reese scored a short-handed goal on two shots and added three hits Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.
Aston-Reese broke up Ilya Sorokin's shutout bid with 2:35 remaining, cleaning up an easy Brian Dumoulin rebound in the blue paint. It was the first career NHL playoff goal for Aston-Reese, who logged exactly 10 minutes of ice time on the fourth line with Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev. Aston-Reese has two points and six shots on goal through the first four games of the series.
