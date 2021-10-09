Aston-Reese has been cleared from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, source reports.

Aston-Reese is still working on his conditioning after missing most of training camp while in the league's virus protocols, so he may end up being a healthy scratch for the Penguins' regular-season opener versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Once in game shape, the 27-year-old forward should slot into a bottom-six role for Pittsburgh.