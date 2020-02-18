Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Considered week-to-week
Aston-Reese is week-to-week due to his lower-body injury suffered against Detroit on Sunday.
While primarily being utilized in a defensively-minded role, Aston-Reese did pick up two points in his last six games while averaging 13:01 of ice time. With the Staten Island native on the shelf, Patric Hornqvist figures to be bumped up to the third-line while Dominik Kahun (concussion) could return to the lineup versus Toronto on Tuesday. Given his recovery timeline, Aston-Reese will likely be placed on injured reserve soon.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Grabs assist Sunday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Ineffective versus Vegas•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Records two assists•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Shakes off illness in win•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Good to go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.