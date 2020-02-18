Aston-Reese is week-to-week due to his lower-body injury suffered against Detroit on Sunday.

While primarily being utilized in a defensively-minded role, Aston-Reese did pick up two points in his last six games while averaging 13:01 of ice time. With the Staten Island native on the shelf, Patric Hornqvist figures to be bumped up to the third-line while Dominik Kahun (concussion) could return to the lineup versus Toronto on Tuesday. Given his recovery timeline, Aston-Reese will likely be placed on injured reserve soon.