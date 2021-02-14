Aston-Reese scored an empty-net goal and added three shots with two hits in a 6-3 win over Washington on Sunday.
Aston-Reese fired a shot from inside his own blue line that found the open Washington cage, putting the Penguins up 5-3 with 63 seconds remaining. The 26-year-old has lit the lamp in each of his first two games since returning from a shoulder injury, totalling eight shots on goal in the process. Aston-Reese has limited offensive upside but forms a solid real-life third line alongside Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev.
