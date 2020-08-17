Aston-Reese underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, the team announced Monday

Aston-Reese is facing a six-month absence, which would keep him out until mid-February. Based on his timeline, the Staten Island native won't be ready for the start of the 2020-21 and could miss a significant chunk of the season. Once the league year begins, the natural center should be a lock for long-term injured reserve. In 57 games this season, the 25-year-old notched six goals and seven helpers. Given his limited offensive upside, Aston-Reese should probably go un-drafted in all but the deepest of season-long fantasy formats.