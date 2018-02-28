Aston-Reese is facing an extended absence due to an upper-body injury sustained in practice Tuesday.

Initial reports Tuesday had Aston-Reese serving as a healthy scratch in favor of Tom Kuhnhackl, but it appears the Staten Island native is actually injured. Coach Mike Sullivan did not provide a specific timeline other than to say the center will be out "longer term." With the 23-man roster limit not in effect, the Pens probably won't place the youngster on injured reserve. Dominik Simon and Jean-Sebastien Dea should lead the list of potential call-ups.