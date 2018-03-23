Aston-Reese (upper body) took part in Friday's game-day skate in a regular sweater, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Being cleared for contact is an important step in the recovery process for Aston-Reese, who missed Pittsburgh's last 11 contests. Unfortunately for the center, he likely won't have a spot in the lineup once given the all-clear, now that the Pens are getting healthy and starting to click. The Staten Island native's best chance of securing minutes would be to outwork Tom Kuhnhackl in practice for a place on the fourth line.