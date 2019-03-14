Aston-Reese is expected to be out long-term due to his lower-body injury, but won't require surgery and could return before the end of the regular season, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Aston-Reese is facing his second extended stint on the shelf, after having previously missed 13 games from mid-January to mid-February. With the youngster unavailable, along with Bryan Rust (lower body), Teddy Blueger is getting an opportunity to play on the left side of Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. Once cleared to play, Aston-Reese should retake a spot in the lineup, but may have to settle for a fourth-line role depending on how well Blueger performs. At this point, fantasy owners should consider the 24-year-old week-to-week.