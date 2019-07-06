Aston-Reese filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Aston-Reese had the best season of his two-year NHL career in 2018-19, setting career highs in goals (eight), assists (nine), points (17), shots on goal (76) and hits (138). The New York native also saw the ice an average of 2:16 more than he did in 2017-18. It's understandable that the Pens would want to keep Aston-Reese around, and therefore the negotiations on a new salary for the upcoming season should likely be done before the arbitration hearings.