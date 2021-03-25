Aston-Reese scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Wednesday. He also had four shots and two hits.

Aston-Reese trailed on a Frederick Gaudreau breakaway in the final minute of the second period and converted a perfect drop pass, giving Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead. He also assisted on a John Marino goal three minutes earlier. It was the first two-point game of the year for the 26-year-old, who has six goals and one assist in 21 games this season.