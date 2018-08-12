Aston-Reese (jaw) has made a full recovery and is good to go for training camp, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Aston-Reese suffered both a concussion and a broken jaw during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference second round series against the Capitals. He's since had multiple months off to rest and make a full recovery, and is now back on the ice participating in full drills. The 24-year-old participated in just 16 games during the 2017 campaign, but is hoping to have a strong training camp in order to earn a full-time role with the Penguins ahead of the upcoming season.