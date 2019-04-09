Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Game-time decision for Game 1
Aston-Reese (upper body) will be a game-time call for Game 1 versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
If Aston-Reese is cleared to play Wednesday, he almost certainly won't get the benefit of hopping back onto Sidney Crosby's line, which will minimize his fantasy value. More likely, the natural center will slot into Garrett Wilson's spot on the fourth line, along with seeing time on the penalty kill.
