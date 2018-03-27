Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Game-time decision
Aston-Reese (upper body) will be a game-time call against the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Based on coach Mike Sullivan's prior usage of the term "game-time decision" it seems likely that Aston-Reese is healthy enough to return to the lineup. It's possible, however, that the winger serves as a healthy scratch in favor of Tom Kuhnhackl -- who has been filling in on the fourth line due to various injuries. If the 23-year-old Aston-Reese does suit up, he almost certainly won't be returning to Sidney Crosby's line where he was playing prior to getting hurt.
