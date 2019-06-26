Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Garners qualifying offer
Aston-Reese was tendered a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Aston-Reese is coming off a career year, in which he set personal bests in games played (43), goals (eight), assists (nine) and shots (76), so it's not surprising to see the Penguins move to retain his rights. The 24-year-old's spot in the lineup remains tenuous at best -- though he should make the 23-man roster Opening Night -- following the acquisition of Dominik Kahun from Chicago.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Green lit for Game 1•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Game-time decision for Game 1•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sporting regular sweater•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Skates Sunday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Yet to resume skating•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Facing long-term absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...