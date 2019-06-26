Aston-Reese was tendered a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Aston-Reese is coming off a career year, in which he set personal bests in games played (43), goals (eight), assists (nine) and shots (76), so it's not surprising to see the Penguins move to retain his rights. The 24-year-old's spot in the lineup remains tenuous at best -- though he should make the 23-man roster Opening Night -- following the acquisition of Dominik Kahun from Chicago.