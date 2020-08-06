Aston-Reese had an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Aston-Reese fired a shot from a Brandon Tanev pass, and the rebound allowed Teddy Blueger to score the Penguins' third goal of the game. Through three games in the series, Aston-Reese has the one helper, six shots and two PIM. The fourth-liner had 13 points and 136 hits in 57 contests during the regular season.