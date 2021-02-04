Aston-Reese (shoulder) was labeled day-to-day ahead of a clash with the Islanders on Saturday, per Pens Inside Scoop.

Aston-Reese has yet to get onto the ice this year after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Considering the winger didn't take part in line rushes Thursday, it seems unlikely he will be in action Saturday but the extended practice time for Pittsburgh following its canceled games with New Jersey could see Aston-Reese challenging for a spot in the lineup sooner rather than later.