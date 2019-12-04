Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Good to go
Aston-Reese (illness) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.
Aston-Reese missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness, but whatever held him out of that session evidently isn't serious enough to keep him out of Wednesday's contest. The 25-year-old will occupy his usual fourth-line role against the Blues.
