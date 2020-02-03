Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Grabs assist Sunday
Aston-Reese recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over Washington.
While Aston-Reese was able to end a 10-game pointless streak, he is still goalless in his last 11 contests. The New York native needs just five more points to match the career high he set last year (17) and should have plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet.
