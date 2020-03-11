Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Graduates to full participation
Aston-Reese (lower body) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Aston-Reese was previously just solo skating, so his participation in practice Wednesday marks a significant step toward a return to action. More information on his status should surface when the coaching staff is comfortable reinserting him into the lineup.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Begins solo skating•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Considered week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Grabs assist Sunday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Ineffective versus Vegas•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Records two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.