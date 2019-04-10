Aston-Reese (upper body) will take part in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Aston-Reese will flank Matt Cullen and Garrett Wilson on the Pens' bottom line for the playoff opener. The second-year forward compiled 17 points -- eight goals and nine assists -- while posting a 10.5 shooting percentage in 2018-19, good enough to earn his inclusion on the postseason roster. While his involvement may be limited a bit more in the playoffs, Aston-Reese could still be utilized as a lineup-filler in daily contests.