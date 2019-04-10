Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Green lit for Game 1
Aston-Reese (upper body) will take part in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Aston-Reese will flank Matt Cullen and Garrett Wilson on the Pens' bottom line for the playoff opener. The second-year forward compiled 17 points -- eight goals and nine assists -- while posting a 10.5 shooting percentage in 2018-19, good enough to earn his inclusion on the postseason roster. While his involvement may be limited a bit more in the playoffs, Aston-Reese could still be utilized as a lineup-filler in daily contests.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Game-time decision for Game 1•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sporting regular sweater•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Skates Sunday•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Yet to resume skating•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Facing long-term absence•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...