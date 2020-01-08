Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Ineffective versus Vegas
Aston-Reese recorded one hit in 14:09 of ice time in Tuesday's clash with the Golden Knights.
Aston-Reese failed to register a point while linemates Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev both got in on the action in Tuesday's 4-3 win. The Staten Island native should continue to fill a bottom-six role for the Pens, especially once Sidney Crosby (groin) returns to the lineups and coach Mike Sullivan shuffles up lines.
