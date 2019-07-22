Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Inks two-year deal
Aston-Reese agreed to terms on a two-year, $2 million contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.
Aston-Reese did have his arbitration hearing with the league Monday, but it appears that after that meeting, the two-sides were able to reach an agreement. The natural center's deal is one-way in nature, which all but ensures he won't have to spend any time in the minors. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, the Staten Island native will need to beat out Dominik Simon for a spot in the lineup Opening Night versus Buffalo on Oct. 3.
