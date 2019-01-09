Aston-Reese (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Penguins didn't provide an update on the nature or severity of Aston-Reese's injury, but coach Mike Sullivan told reporters immediately following Tuesday's game that the team anticipated the center being out "a little while" and his IR designation serves to confirm that expectation. The New York native will miss at least the next three contest, but it certainly sounds like it will be longer. In order to bolster its forward depth, Pittsburgh recalled Garrett Wilson from the minors.