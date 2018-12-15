Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Leads Pens to win
Aston-Reese scored two goals and an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
His first goal of the evening was a short-handed tally, and then he capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds. Aston-Reese also added nine hits, five shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger in what was his best performance in the NHL to date. The 24-year-old had only two goals and four points in 17 games coming into Friday's action, and he's more of an energy player that a pure scorer, but if he continues to pull shifts with the likes of Sidney Crosby -- who assisted on his second goal -- Aston-Reese will find himself on the fantasy radar.
