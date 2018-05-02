Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Leaves after high hit
Aston-Reese left in the second period of Game 3 against the Capitals on Tuesday and wasn't on the bench for the third frame, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Aston-Reese took a high hit from Washington's Tom Wilson before leaving and going directly down the tunnel. This was the second straight game Wilson took a high hit on a Penguins' player, with the first victim being blueliner Brian Dumoulin. The 23-year-old forward only played 16 regular-season games in his rookie season, but he's been a lineup fixture in the postseason and delivered 17 hits in the first eight contests. If he can't go in Game 3 on Thursday, Carter Rowney will likely replace him on the fourth line.
