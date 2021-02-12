Aston-Reese (shoulder) scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Aston-Reese made an immediate impact in his season debut after missing Pittsburgh's first 11 games, looking dangerous throughout and getting rewarded for his efforts with a goal in the second period. This was a strong performance, but don't expect efforts like this regularly from Aston-Reese, as the bottom-six winger has never scored more than 17 points in a season.