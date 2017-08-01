Aston-Reese will be in training camp with the Penguins in pursuit of a roster spot this fall, NHL.com reports.

The center prospect turned heads as a senior with Northeastern University last season, as he notched 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games to lead the NCAA and earn AHCA East First-Team All-American honors. Soon to be 23 years old, Aston-Reese also sampled the AHL, with the power forward having muscled his way to three goals and five helpers over 10 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Presumably, he'll compete for a roster spot with the likes of Josh Archibald and Dominik Simon, albeit without much fantasy appeal this early in his career.