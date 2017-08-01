Aston-Reese will be in training camp with the Penguins in pursuit of a roster spot this fall, NHL.com reports.
The center prospect turned heads as a senior with Northeastern University last season, as he notched 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games to lead the NCAA and earn AHCA East First-Team All-American honors. Soon to be 23 years old, Aston-Reese also sampled the AHL, with the power forward having muscled his way to three goals and five helpers over 10 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Presumably, he'll compete for a roster spot with the likes of Josh Archibald and Dominik Simon, albeit without much fantasy appeal this early in his career.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...