Aston-Reese will be in training camp with the Penguins in pursuit of a roster spot this fall, NHL.com reports.

The center prospect turned heads as a senior with Northeastern University last season, as he notched 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games to lead the NCAA and earn AHCA East First-Team All-American honors. Soon to be 23 years old, Aston-Reese also sampled the AHL, with the power forward having muscled his way to three goals and five helpers over 10 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Presumably, he'll compete for a roster spot with the likes of Josh Archibald and Dominik Simon, albeit without much fantasy appeal this early in his career.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...