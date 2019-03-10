Aston-Reese scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old ended a four-game point drought with the tally. Aston-Reese isn't yet a consistent contributor for the Penguins, but his 18 goals and 46 points in 62 career AHL games illustrate why the club will continue giving him chances to click.