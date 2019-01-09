Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: May have suffered serious injury
Aston-Reese left Tuesday's game versus the Panthers late in the third period and didn't return, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan stated Aston-Reese could sit out "a little while." While that leaves a vague timeline, but there's a good chance the Penguins need to call in reinforcements from the minors before embarking on a five-game road trip, starting Friday versus the Ducks.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Leads Pens to win•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Summoned by big club•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sent down to minors•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Three helpers in preseason win•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Fully healthy and ready for camp•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...