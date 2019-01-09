Aston-Reese left Tuesday's game versus the Panthers late in the third period and didn't return, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan stated Aston-Reese could sit out "a little while." While that leaves a vague timeline, but there's a good chance the Penguins need to call in reinforcements from the minors before embarking on a five-game road trip, starting Friday versus the Ducks.