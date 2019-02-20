Aston-Reese scored the Penguins' first goal in a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

Aston-Reese found himself on the ice with Sidney Crosby and made the most of a pass from the all-world center. Aston-Reese is up to 14 points in 34 games, but his real value comes from physicality. He had two hits and three shots on goal while skating 17:17 in Tuesday's match, bringing him up to 112 hits and 60 shots this season. He may be worth a look in deeper formats.