Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Nets 7th goal
Aston-Reese scored the Penguins' first goal in a 4-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday.
Aston-Reese found himself on the ice with Sidney Crosby and made the most of a pass from the all-world center. Aston-Reese is up to 14 points in 34 games, but his real value comes from physicality. He had two hits and three shots on goal while skating 17:17 in Tuesday's match, bringing him up to 112 hits and 60 shots this season. He may be worth a look in deeper formats.
