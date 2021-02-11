Aston-Reese (shoulder) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders.

Aston-Reese was activated off injured reserve earlier Thursday, but this news confirms he's officially returned to the lineup. The 26-year-old has yet to take the ice this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Aston-Reese will man the third-line left wing spot with Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev for Thursday's contest.