Aston-Reese (shoulder) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders.
Aston-Reese was activated off injured reserve earlier Thursday, but this news confirms he's officially returned to the lineup. The 26-year-old has yet to take the ice this season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Aston-Reese will man the third-line left wing spot with Teddy Blueger and Brandon Tanev for Thursday's contest.
