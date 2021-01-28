Aston-Reese (shoulder) was designated for long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 13, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Considering Aston-Reese was originally slated to be out until mid-February, his placement on LTIR won't affect his return date. Even if the Staten Island native is ahead of schedule, the earliest he could be activated would be Feb. 2 versus the Devils, which would be nearly two weeks early. Once healthy, Aston-Reese should challenge Drew O'Connor or Colton Sceviour for a spot in the lineup but is unlikely to see any minutes in the top-six barring an injury.