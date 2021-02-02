Aston-Reese (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's practice session, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Aston-Reese and the Penguins will have plenty of upcoming practice sessions after their next two games versus New Jersey on Tuesday and Thursday were postponed. Originally slated to be out of action until mid-February, it's certainly possible the extra time will afford the 26-year-old center the opportunity to get back to 100 percent. Before he can play, Aston-Reece will need to be activated off injured reserve and would likely bump Drew O'Connor or Sam Lafferty from the lineup.