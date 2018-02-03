Aston-Reese was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This is Aston-Reese's first call-up of the season. He was actually featured on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel in preseason and managed to pick up two goals, an assist and plus-2 rating over three exhibition contests. We wouldn't expect him to assume that coveted position Saturday against the Devils, but Aston-Reese at the very least should be a viable replacement option with Conor Sheary on injured reserve and Patric Hornqvist out with a lower-body ailment of his own.