Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Promoted to parent club
Aston-Reese was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This is Aston-Reese's first call-up of the season. He was actually featured on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel in preseason and managed to pick up two goals, an assist and plus-2 rating over three exhibition contests. We wouldn't expect him to assume that coveted position Saturday against the Devils, but Aston-Reese at the very least should be a viable replacement option with Conor Sheary on injured reserve and Patric Hornqvist out with a lower-body ailment of his own.
