Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Ready for play to resume
Aston-Reese (lower body) is healthy and available if the NHL season picks back up, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Aston-Reese had returned to full practice with the team prior to the league shutdown and likely would have been ready to go soon. With the extra time off, the Staten Island native figures to rejoin Brandon Tanev and Teddy Blueger on the Pens' fourth line. In 57 appearances this season, the 25-year-old Aston-Reese has notched six goals and seven helpers and could have pushed for the 20-point mark this year.
