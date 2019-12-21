Aston-Reese posted a pair of assists with one hit in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Friday.

The two helpers ended a nine-game scoreless streak for Aston-Reese. While he didn't appear on the scoresheet, Aston-Reese still turned in a few strong offensive games during that dry spell. He posted three games with four shots on net during the nine-game scoreless streak. Aston-Reese has four goals and nine points with a plus-3 rating and 18 PIM in 35 games this season.