Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Records two assists
Aston-Reese posted a pair of assists with one hit in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Friday.
The two helpers ended a nine-game scoreless streak for Aston-Reese. While he didn't appear on the scoresheet, Aston-Reese still turned in a few strong offensive games during that dry spell. He posted three games with four shots on net during the nine-game scoreless streak. Aston-Reese has four goals and nine points with a plus-3 rating and 18 PIM in 35 games this season.
