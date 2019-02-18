Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Records two helpers
Aston-Reese garnered a pair of assists against the Rangers on Sunday.
Aston-Reese was able to pick up his two points, along with three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating, despite logging just 10:54 of ice time. The 24-year-old is only three games back from an undisclosed injury, so he should see his minutes rise over the next few games to closer to his season average 13:09.
