Aston-Reese notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Aston-Reese has managed four points and 24 hits in his last nine games. The bottom-six forward is at 15 points, 75 shots on goal, a plus-11 rating and 86 hits through 43 appearances overall. The New York native carries a little fantasy appeal in deeper formats that reward physicality.