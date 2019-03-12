Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Ruled out Tuesday
Aston-Reese (lower body) is considered day-to-day, but will miss Tuesday's matchup with Washington, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Aston-Reese was playing well alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, as he managed six points in his previous 13 games prior to getting hurt. Aston-Reese's spot on the second line will go to Teddy Blueger, while recent call-up Joe Blandisi slots into a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Injured in victory•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Lone spark of offense in loss•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Bags helper•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Nets seventh goal•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Records two helpers•
-
Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Throws body around in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...