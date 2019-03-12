Aston-Reese (lower body) is considered day-to-day, but will miss Tuesday's matchup with Washington, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Aston-Reese was playing well alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, as he managed six points in his previous 13 games prior to getting hurt. Aston-Reese's spot on the second line will go to Teddy Blueger, while recent call-up Joe Blandisi slots into a fourth-line role.