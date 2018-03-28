Aston-Reese was held off the scoresheet against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Aston-Reese -- who returned from a 13-game stint on the sidelines -- logged 11:36 of ice time, in which he dished out four hits and a pair of blocks. The Staten Island native will likely need to rejoin the top line with Sidney Crosby if he is going to consistently tally any points -- a role that was taken over by Jake Guentzel during Aston-Reese's absence.