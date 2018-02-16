Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Scores again Thursday
Aston-Reese scored a power-play goal and registered four shots on net through 14:18 of ice time (2:38 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 3-1 win over Los Angeles.
While Aston-Reese's goal was a Kris Letang point shot that deflected in off his foot, it was a power-play tally, and for the second consecutive game, the rookie spent the bulk of his even-strength ice time with Sidney Crosby. The 23-year-old forward posted standout numbers with Northeastern University before collecting a respectable nine goals and 29 points through 41 AHL games this year, so Aston-Reese boasts a notable offensive pedigree. His fantasy arrow is pointing up.
