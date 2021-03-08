Aston-Reese scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Aston-Reese produced the Penguins' fifth goal of the game at 16:37 of the third period. The 26-year-old has five tallies and an assist in 13 contests this season. He's added 18 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-4 rating in a third-line role. Aston-Reese can be streaky in the bottom six, but his physical playing style makes him a solid budget option in DFS.