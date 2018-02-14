Aston-Reese scored twice during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

The big news from Tuesday's game was the rookie's promotion to Sidney Crosby's flank, and No. 87 assisted on both of Aston-Reese's goals. There's no guarantee the line combination sticks, but for the time being, the 23-year-old winger qualifies as a potential grab in deeper fantasy settings. It's definitely a situation to monitor.