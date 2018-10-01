Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Sent down to minors
Aston-Reese was shipped down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
Aston-Reese's demotion is a good indication the club believes Daniel Sprong (lower body) will be ready for Opening Night against Washington on Thursday. While the 24-year-old Aston-Reese will start the year in the minors, he should find himself back in the NHL if injuries pop up and could play more than the 16 games he did last season.
